PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing man who was last seen at Lloyd Center in Portland on Thursday afternoon.

Clark Houston, 67, was with a group of people and last seen in the food court area of the mall at around 1 p.m., according to Portland police.

Huston has difficulty speaking and is reportedly in a constant state of confusion and disorientation due to dementia, police said. Huston generally remembers his name though, police said. He’s not familiar with TriMet transportation and does not have a phone or money.

He was described as a 5-foot-6, 110-pound white man with long gray/brown hair and missing teeth. He was last seen wearing a pair of old blue jeans, and a black and gray jacket, police said.

Anyone who sees is Huston is asked to call 911 so police may check on his welfare and take him home. Anyone with non-emergency information about Huston is asked to call Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081.

