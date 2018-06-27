GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are asking the public to help them find a missing 14-year-old girl who family members believe may be at risk of hurting herself.

Amaya Torres, 14, was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday night at her home in the area of Northeast 19th Street and Hogan Drive.

Family members told police they believed Amaya might be depressed and at risk of self-harm.

Amaya is about 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds. She has long, straight brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see Amaya or know where she is, please call 911 immediately.

