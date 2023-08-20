'Somebody knows where Ty is': Family continues to search for teen who has been missing for almost two weeks

Ty Bouchard left his home just after midnight on Aug. 9. His family hasn't seen him since then.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Family members of a missing 14-year-old are growing more concerned, every day longer the teen remains missing.

Ty Bouchard, a Battle Ground, Washington teen has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was last seen just after midnight on Aug. 9, when he left home without telling his family where he was going.

"Somebody knows where Ty is," Jacob Bouchard, the teen's father said.

Bouchard has been searching for Ty for nearly two weeks. He said his son is an up-beat, happy-go-lucky kid. Often, Ty will stand up for people who are being picked on.

But Bouchard also acknowledges Ty struggles with bouts of depression. The longer he is gone, the longer Bouchard said Ty will be without medication and therapy.

"It's been rough,” Bouchard said. “We have two younger kids who we haven't really told Ty is gone right now."

Ty’s mom lives in Vancouver. But his father said she has had no contact with him either. The Battle Ground police have been investigating the case since Bouchard filed a missing person's report.

Still, Bouchard said it’s not clear where his son is, or if anyone is with him.

"This is, you know, possibly something more sinister or serious,” Bouchard said. “That Ty is either being groomed or falling into a routine with somebody who has less than Ty's best interest in mind."

Bouchard said a friend of Ty’s showed him a recent Snapchat of Ty they received, with newly dyed green and black hair.