PORTLAND, Ore. -- The victims of the brutal stabbing on a MAX train last year will be honored at the dedication of a memorial Saturday, on the one-year anniversary of the attack.

TriMet, the Hollywood Boosters and the Hollywood Neighborhood Association are hosting the commemoration at the Hollywood Transit Center at 1410 NE 42nd Ave. The event will take place from 4 - 4:30 p.m. The event is open to the public.

On May 26, 2017, Ricky John Best, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and Micah Fletcher were stabbed on a MAX train that was stopped at the Hollywood Transit Center when they stepped in to intervene as the attacker, Jeremy Christian, spewed hate speech at two young black teenagers on the train.

Best and Namkai-Meche were killed and Fletcher was wounded but survived. The Portland community, in shock and mourning, created a makeshift memorial to honor the victims.

Now, a more permanent memorial stands at the transit center.

A mural at Hollywood Transit Center honors the victims of the May 26, 2017 MAX attack

Sara Roth

A brightly colored mural created by artist Sarah Farahat covers the formerly nondescript walls at the transit station. Among the rainbow of colors, words wind in waves up the walls with quotes from the victims and messages of support that were left in the spontaneous memorial that appeared following the attack.

A memorial plaque will also be placed at the transit center, but that work won't be finished for a year or two, according to the plaque artist John Laursen.

"There’s the immediate shock and horror but we don’t know what it’s social significance is yet," Laursen said. "The mural is more abstract and it’s not a problem for that to be there, but something that tries to tell the story about what happened it’s too soon to do that. There’s no historical perspective when you try to do something within a year."

TriMet said it also addressed safety on trains following the attack. A report released Wednesday showed crime slightly increased in 2017, even as ridership decreased. A survey showed TriMet users feel less safe now than a year ago. TriMet Executive Director of Safety and Security Harry Saporta attributed the sentiment to the MAX attack.

