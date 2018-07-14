A small fire inside Silver Falls State Park has prompted the closure of several backcountry trails and the evacuation of a YMCA summer camp.

The fire is about 6 acres in size in the southeast corner of the park, according to Oregon State Park spokesman Chris Havel. Drakes Crossing Fire District and the Oregon Department of Forestry are working to contain the blaze. They are using Heavy Airtanker, Single Engine Airtankers (SEATs), helicopters and ground support; about 30 personnel are working the fire.

No injuries or damage to facilities has been reported.

Camp Silver Creek, a YMCA youth camp that is celebrating its 75th year in 2018, is in the affected area. All children and staff, about 185 people, have left the site.

Parks officials said other areas of the park remain open, but warned there will be equipment and aircraft in the area. Any visitors who planned to visit the park are advised to wait until more information is available.

Silver Falls State Park is the largest state park in Oregon at 9,200 acres southeast of Silverton. The park has 35 miles of backcountry trails that are used for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding.

It is most famous for the Trail of Ten Falls, a 7.2-mile forested trek past 10 waterfalls including a 177-foot cascade where hikers can walk behind the falls.

The park is also an economic booster. A study recently found the 1.4 million visitors annually contributed $58.4 million to the local economy.

A map of the trails closed due to the small fire at the southern end of Silver Falls State Park is available on our website https://t.co/weatQ06GA3. It will be updated as conditions change. pic.twitter.com/gP8OjMD6Ql — Oregon State Parks (@ORStateParks) July 13, 2018

