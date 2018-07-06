ST PAUL, Ore. – One person was killed and at least four others were injured in a crash in Marion County on Thursday afternoon.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the crash involved three vehicles and occurred on McKay Road Northeast, near French Prairie Road Northeast.

McKay Road is closed in the area of the crash.

This story will be updated.

