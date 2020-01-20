PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing several charges after he threatened a food cart operator with a gun and even fired a round into the air in downtown Portland on Sunday.

Police responded shortly before 10:20 p.m. Sunday to a report of a man threatening people with a gun at Southwest 2nd Avenue and Oak Street, but the man had left the area.

About half an hour later an officer was flagged down and told the man had returned and fired a round into the air. Officers arrived and found the suspect, 25-year-old Dominique H. Mann of Portland, near the food cart where the original call came from.

Mann tried to walk away but an officer fired one less-lethal foam tipped projectile at him. Mann surrendered and was arrested.

Mann is charged with theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm at another and violations of discharging a firearm in the city.

The gun was found in Mann's pocket and was found to be stolen. It has been turned over to the Gun Violence Reduction Team.