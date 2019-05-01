In October 2017 Jorge Beltran shot into a bedroom where three teens were watching Spongebob Squarepants. He will serve 12 years for attempted murder.

Beltran, 27, had gone into the home and gotten into a physical fight with the 16-year-old victim. The other victims, 17 and 18, kicked him out.

He returned with a pistol and shot into the residence where he knew one of the teens slept.

"This case was about pride, it was about retaliation and it was about a calculated decision to return to the scene of an earlier argument and to attempt to murder the three individuals who had been involved in that argument,” Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Nicole Hermann, who prosecuted the case, said during closing arguments. "[Mr. Beltran] fired a pistol five times into that house. The majority of those [shots] focused on the northeast corner bedroom where he knew at least one member of that household lived and spent the night."

Beltran was convicted of three counts of attempted aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.