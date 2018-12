HILLSBORO, Ore. — An older man in dark clothing was walking across a street in Hillsboro when he was hit by a driver Tuesday evening, according to police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not been released.

The collision happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Northeast Century Boulevard, north of Northeast Brighton Street.

The driver stayed at the scene, Hillsboro police said.

An investigation is ongoing.