Man arrested in November hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian

Investigators say Jason McFadden, 44, allegedly struck and killed a man walking in a crosswalk at 160th and Stark about two months ago.

PORTLAND, Ore — On Friday, the Portland Police Bureau arrested a hit-and-run suspect accused of killing a pedestrian with his car.

Jason McFadden, 44, was driving westbound on Southeast Stark Street when he allegedly struck 27-year-old Daniel Lopez-Herrera at the intersection of 160th Avenue on the evening of Nov. 17, police said in a press release.

Police said Lopez-Herrera was walking in a crosswalk and had activated the flashing lights that let drivers know when a pedestrian is crossing the street.

Based on witness accounts, the victim was likely already halfway across the westbound lanes when he was hit by a silver sedan that was speeding with its headlights turned off.

Lopez-Herrera was found gravely injured and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. He died in the hospital 10 days later.

In the days that followed the crash, police said they believed their suspect was driving a Infiniti Q45, likely with front-end damage.

Authorities located a silver 2002 Infiniti Q45 linked to McFadden earlier this week and arrested the suspect on charges of first-degree manslaughter and failure to perform the duties of a driver involving a death or serious injury.