At Pumpkin Ridge's Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament, a 'Kids Zone' and 'Fan Village' await attendees

PORTLAND, Ore. — While organizers of a controversial Saudi-government backed golf tournament planned for Oregon declined to answer questions about the fabric of the event, they did reveal an array of activities designed to attract families, veterans and teachers.

LIV Golf further confirmed that some of the sport's biggest names — Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau — will play in the tournament, which takes place June 30 through July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains.

The LIV series has drawn fire for its origins: It's backed by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. The country's human rights record, which includes the murder of a journalist and questions over whether officials helped an accused hit-and-run driver leave Portland before his trial, has made it a magnet for criticism.

Many have dubbed the tour as "sportswashing," which refers to events designed to detract from a country's questionable policies and other misdeeds.

The Portland Business Journal had reached out to the LIV golf league organizers for comments for a piece that ran June 22. The group responded to the PBJ Thursday by passing on the opportunity to expound on how the event landed at Pumpkin Ridge, its potential economic impact on the region and reactions to the LIV event.

The LIV series, which hopes to compete with the PGA tour by offering giant bonuses and tournament payouts, has attracted criticism from many PGA golfers.

LIV Golf did detail a number of activities that will take place at Pumpkin Ridge. The festivities include: