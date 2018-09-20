Rear View Of A Man Peeing Outside (Thinkstock)

Is it legal to pee outside in Oregon? – Oregon's court of appeals ruled last week the commonly used citation of "offensive littering" for public urination doesn't actually cover urination. You don't throw away pee. "One discharges urine rather than discarding it," the court wrote.

The wooden Buddha statue in the front lobby Kwan's restaurant is for sale. The Chinese restaurant closed September 2 after her husband, chef Kam Sang Kwan, died over the summer. (Photo: ANNA REED / Statesman Journal)

14 foot Buddha from Kwan's restaurant in Salem needs new home – The massive (3,000 pound) Buddha was one of Kam Sang Kwan's big ideas when he opened the restaurant in 1990. The beloved restaurateur recently died and the building is for sale. One problem. The statue, made of layered redwood, has to be dismantled to remove.

Monks at Mt. Angel Abbey open brewery –The St. Michael Taproom opens this Saturday. The signature brew will be Black Habit Dark Ale. “It’s going to taste a little bit roasty but that Belgium yeast is going to take those dark malts, make a lot of fruit flavors out of them and it's going to have some caramel in the finish," says brewmaster Father Martin Grassel.

