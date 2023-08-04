IRS offers walk-in tax help in Portland

The IRS opened their taxpayer assistance center at the Edith Green - Wendell Wyatt Federal Building in downtown to answer specific questions taxpayers may have.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Amid the height of tax season, some may need a little extra help. The IRS has committed to offer free service and assistance to meet taxpayers' needs by opening IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the country — including Portland.

The IRS opened its Portland taxpayer assistance center at the Edith Green- Wendell Wyatt Federal Building in downtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for people to come and get their questions answered with no appointment needed.

The service provided is not meant to be a tax preparation service. But IRS representatives can help you get specific questions answered — from filing with dependents, to specific tax credits, to filing an extension. Taxpayers can also pay their tax bill if needed.

“I think that this is really important. It shows that we're accessible, especially to those working families that may have trouble coming in during the week. I also think that during tax season, especially, it shows that we're our doors and we're here to help people,” said IRS spokesperson Lauren Winebrenner.

The IRS warns to come prepare if you plan to visit their offices with a government-issued photo identification and any documents or notices you've received.

Specifically, the IRS said to bring:

Current government-issued photo identification

Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers (ITIN) for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable)

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents

For identity verification services, two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

The IRS notes that they offer a lot of help online that may answer many questions and solve many issues without a visit to their office. They encourage people to explore IRS.gov before traveling to an office. It’s the fastest and easiest way for people to get the help they need.

They can learn about the many self-service tools and resources available to resolve common tax concerns online. Some include IRS identity protection services, requesting ITIN, refunds, transcripts and payment options.