Intel making plans to expand two Oregon facilities, according to DEQ

The expansion means there could be more jobs that will help the local economy in the metro area.

OREGON, USA — Intel is apparently making plans for an upgrade of its two Washington County factories. That growth will likely boost the local economy and potentially set the stage to bring in new jobs. While Intel isn’t saying much about the expansion plans, KGW requested an application the company applied for from the Department of Environmental Quality. According to the application that was filed earlier this month, Intel plans on adding additional fabrication clean space at the Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres Campus in Hillsboro as well at its campus in Aloha.

That means they plan on upgrading its aging facility, but the work would also increase emissions at the plant so the semiconductor company will have to show that their expansion will not cause or any issues to DEQ’s air quality standards.

An Intel spokesperson told me they don’t have a specific project to announce right now, but want to make sure they’re ready for future expansion in Oregon.

DEQ still has to review the permit application and there will also be public testimony, but if this goes through, hundreds of jobs could be coming to the metro area with the expansion, that would be a huge boost the local economy through the metro area.

Oregon lawmakers have been big supporters of semiconductor companies in Oregon. Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has already announced that she plans on giving $90 million to Intel later this month which is part of the Oregon Chips Fund.