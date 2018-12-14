An African American family in the Bethany section of unincorporated Washington County says the black Santa they put up earlier this week was slashed.

Belinda Richard and her husband have lived in the area for more than 20 years, but this is the first time they put up an inflatable black Santa Claus outside their house.

Belinda Richard says someone slashed the black Santa outside her family's Bethany home.

Richard says someone slashed the Santa Thursday night into Friday morning, leaving it a deflated mess for the family to discover.

Washington County Sheriff's deputies confirm they're investigating the incident as vandalism, but are having trouble searching for suspects because of a lack of surveillance cameras.

