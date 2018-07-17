Independence Bridge will be closed for a "lengthy" amount of time following a fatal crash.

Marion County Sheriff's deputies said the road is blocked from Orville Road to Riverside Drive South.

Officials have not released anymore information on the individuals involved or the cause of the accident.

Deputies advise residents to take alternate routes.

This story will update as more information is available.

