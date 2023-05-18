Vigil held for 7 victims of I-5 crash near Salem

Families and community members honored the lives of seven people who were killed in one of the deadliest highway crashes in Oregon's history.

SALEM, Ore. — Family members held a vigil in Salem on Sunday for the seven people who were killed in a crash on Interstate 5 on May 18.

Eleven farmworkers were in a passenger van parked lawfully on the shoulder of I-5 when the vehicle was hit by a semi truck.

On Sunday, chaplains and community members consoled families who continue to grieve. Seven vases of peonies and irises lined the stage of Morning Star Church, one for each victim. A mariachi band played in remembrance of the victim’s, who ranged in age from 30-60 years old.

"The best thing we can do is let ourselves feel what we need to feel," said Chaplain George Escalante.

Oregon State Police said the crash occurred when a semi truck traveling northbound between Albany and Salem ran off the road and hit a passenger van carrying 11 people. The van was then pushed into another parked semi truck.

A witness told the Salem Statesman Journal that it looked like the van was crushed between the trucks.

The four surviving victims were hospitalized.

After the accident, police arrested 52-year-old Lincoln Clayton Smith, who was driving the semi truck that ran off the road. Smith has been charged with seven counts of manslaughter, DUI, reckless driving and assault.

"Life's not fair, it's one of the realities of life," Escalante said.

The state’s farmworker union said the van passengers were all farmworkers. Speakers at Sunday’s vigil said many of the victim’s were from Mexico and were trying to earn enough money to build a home there.

"I know that there's sadness, there's grief for the loss of our loved ones,” Escalante said. “Some may still ask why, some may be angry. Some might be angry with themselves … there's anxiety and doubt of what the future may bring."

On May 22, some family members of victims asked a Marion County judge for justice during a hearing for Smith. On Sunday, Escalante urged family members to give themselves a chance to grieve.

"Sometimes we can handle the grief and pain, sometimes we can't," Escalante said.