Portland Commissioner Ryan to provide Safe Rest Villages update

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide an update on the city’s Safe Rest Village program.

Ryan first outlined the plan for the villages in June of last year. The sites are envisioned as organized camps for homeless residents, run by nonprofits and offering individual shelters and access to support and services. The city dedicated $20 million in federal COVID aid to fund the project.

Ryan initially set a goal of getting all six sites up and running by the end of 2021, but later pushed the time frame back to early 2022. None of the villages have opened so far, and only two sites have been announced:

A Trimet-owned lot, known as the “Menlo Park & Ride”, on the southeast corner of SE 122nd Avenue and East Burnside Street in East Portland

The former SFC Jerome F. Sears Army Reserve Center on Southwest Multnomah Boulevard in Southwest Portland, which has been used as an emergency shelter in the past

Ryan’s office announced earlier this month that Cultivate Initiatives had agreed to serve as the shelter operator for the Menlo Park & Ride side.

A third site was also selected at a city-owned lot on the 2300 block of SW Naito Parkway in downtown Portland, but Ryan’s office announced earlier this month that the site will instead become a new home for the Queer Affinity (QA) Village, one of the city’s existing “C3PO” sanctioned camps, which Ryan’s office has also been working to relocate ahead of planned development projects.

The Safe Rest Villages are a separate program from the C3PO camps, and they’re also separate from a plan that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office floated earlier this month to open up to three 1,000-person homeless shelters. That idea drew sharp criticism from other elected officials.