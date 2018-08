GRESHAM, Ore. — A man entered the Walgreens in the 400 block of Northeast 223rd Avenue Wednesday evening wearing a camouflage bag over his head with the eyes cut out.

Officers say he had implied that he had a weapon but none was seen. They are not sure if he ran away or drove off in a vehicle.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information was asked to call police.

