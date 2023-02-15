Fallen Gresham firefighter honored during memorial service Wednesday

Brandon Norbury went into cardiac arrest while in the line of duty on the training grounds Friday, Feb. 3, and passed away.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A Gresham firefighter that died of cardiac arrest was honored during a memorial ceremony in downtown Gresham Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighter, Brandon Norbury suffered cardiac arrest while in the line of duty on the training grounds Friday, Feb. 3. Colleagues tried to help him but Norbury was unable to recover.

Dozens of police and firefighters gathered for a small procession to celebrate Norbury's life. Community members also showed their respects during the procession.

"It gives closure I think to the fire service folks," said Fire Marshall for Lake Oswego and the spokesperson for the memorial Gert Zoutendijk.

"Obviously the family always want closure, we want to all pay our respects and find that closure."

Karen Javernick came all the way from Canyon City, Colorado to pay her respects.

"Brandon is from Canyon City, Colorado," Javernick said. "We have known his family since he was a tiny little boy. We grew up with him, he knows our kids."

Javernick said even though she hasn't seen Norbury in years, it was still very important to be at the ceremony.

"We just kind of lost contact but when we saw this we just felt that we had to do it," Javernick said.

Inside the memorial at East Hill Church in downtown Gresham, the traditional pipe and drum band played. Norbury had been a Navy Seal, then a Gresham Police Officer for seven years, and had been with the Gresham Fire Department for 15 years.

Retired Portland Fire & Rescue Captain Mike Glenn was one of the speakers during the memorial service.