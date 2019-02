SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown (D) will be working during the next few weeks to select a successor to the late Sec. of State Dennis Richardson.

Richardson passed away Tuesday following a months-long battle with a brain tumor.

Richardson was Oregon's only Republican elected to state-wide office. So who will Gov. Brown appoint?

There's no word yet on who is in the running, but the governor's office says she is required by state constitution (Article V, Sec. 16) to appoint a Republican to replace Richardson.

Richardson was elected Secretary of State in November 2016 for a 4-year term, so whoever replaces him will stay in office through the November 2020 general election, unless they choose to run and win.

There will be no special election to replace Richardson.

Rep. Julie Parrish (R), who served as the campaign consultant for Richardson, expressed concern Gov. Brown would select a successor who

"either recently changed their registration to Republican or someone with no connection to the Republican Party leadership or elected experience."

Rep. Parrish claims Gov. Brown is considering selecting a candidate "with no elected experience, and who regularly donates to Democrats, including Gov. Brown."

The governor's office has made no comment about possible replacements.