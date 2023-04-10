Are you considering an electric vehicle? There are plenty of local resources to answer all your EV questions

Local utilities and non-profits team up to host ride & drives, and answer all your EV questions.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Are you in the market for an electric vehicle? There's a lot to consider, and cost, range and charging locations often tend to top the list of frequently asked questions for would-be EV drivers. But prospective buyers in Oregon won't have to look far to find answers.

Tony and Deborah Hull took a 2023 Chevy Bolt for a spin at Pacific Power's latest "Ride and Drive" event, held at the utility's Portland office last week. The couple from Carson had never driven an EV, and they came away impressed.

"Loved it," said Tony.

Nonprofits like Forth and the Oregon Electric Vehicle Association, along with utilities PGE and Pacific Power, have been putting on a series of test drive events to answer questions and help increase the pace at which Oregonians make the switch from gas-powered cars and trucks to electric vehicles. The state says EV registrations have topped 72,000 as of June.

“I think one of the main things for us is being able to connect with people on why driving an electric vehicle can be a transformative process," said Kate Hawley, spokesperson for Pacific Power.

The Hulls were won over by the quietness of the ride, plus the Bolt's zip while entering the freeway.

"Wow, Go! Super fast. I like it a lot….” laughed the pair as they took a spin on Interstate 84. But Tony added, "The cost, it's gotta be about the cost".

Hawley addressed that concern, noting that "the rebates at the federal and state level are almost [$10,000-15,000], depending on what vehicles you’re getting into."

While the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) suspended its clean vehicle rebate program for the year — due to "overwhelming demand" — the agency expects it to return with more funding in March 2024.

EVs also have the potential to offer long-term savings to offset the upfront cost. When comparing the cost of electricity to the cost of gasoline, it's not even close.

"What we’re seeing on average is that it’s about $20-30 per month to charge your vehicle at home, which is about a dollar (per) gasoline gallon equivalent" said Hawley.

Most EV owners charge at home, according to Pacific Power, and the Oregon Electric Vehicle Association (OEVA) shared an infographic comparing the cost to travel 1,000 miles on gasoline versus the cost to do it on electric battery power.

"Oregonians drive an average of 60 miles per day. Most of the new EVs on the market have a range of at least 200 miles per charge, and some over 300 miles per charge. That means you can easily charge at home using a 110 (volt) outlet, which is enough to charge overnight," said Amanda Pietz, Administrator of Policy, Data and Analysis at the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

Charging at home is one thing, but charging while on the go, or on a long trip is an entirely different question, and it's one that ODOT has been working on.

"Right now, there’s about 2600 ports available,” said Pietz.

ODOT has already committed at least $100 million to build out public fast-charging stations along 11 designated highway corridors, and the state is only in the first year of that five-year plan. ODOT hopes to tap into additional federal grants to accelerate the buildout.

"We’re seeing the amount of public charging increasing and growing pretty quickly, so you’ll see within the next five to eight years, we’ll probably be doubling each year the amount of charging infrastructure that’s out there," said Pietz.