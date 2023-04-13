Fourth wolverine sighting reported near Santiam Pass

A wolverine was caught on camera crossing Hwy 20 east of Santiam Pass last week! ODFW Deschutes District staff confirmed tracks near the video location on the day of the sighting. Before we dive in further, let’s do a little recap of the last few weeks: A wolverine was spotted along the Columbia River on McGuire Island on March 20 and again several days later in Damascus, Oregon City and Colton. Based on timing, locations of the verified sightings and the trajectory of travel, it is possible that these sightings are of the same individual wolverine though it cannot be confirmed. Long-distance dispersal or "exploratory" movements are not irregular for a wolverine during this time of year. Based on the location, this wolverine was likely dispersing to a new area where it can survive and hopefully reproduce. Wolverine need high‐elevation habitat (alpine areas with dense snowpack) but young wolverines often disperse long distances to establish new territory. What’s so significant about these sightings? The initial sighting along the Columbia River last month was the first confirmed report of a wolverine outside of the Wallowa Mountains in over 30 years. The last documented wolverine in the Central Cascades was killed in 1969 by a trapper near Broken Top Mountain. Wolverine is now listed as a state threatened species in Oregon and no hunting or trapping of wolverine is allowed. ODFW receives reports of wolverine every now and then but it can be difficult to confirm a sighting without documentation or tracks. If you see something, share it with ODFW through the Oregon Wildlife Conservation project on iNaturalist, an app/website that helps our biologists track individual sightings of wildlife like wolverine. Video provided by Adrian Quetschke