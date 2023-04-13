New affordable homes coming to Forest Grove by 2025

Habitat for Humanity is building several affordable housing units in Forest Grove that will be done in 2025.

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Additional affordable housing units are coming to Forest Grove. On Thursday, West Tuality Habitat for Humanity volunteers broke ground at the future site of the homes.

The land is located next to other West Tuality Habitat for Humanity homes built about seven years ago. Most of the their homes are built by volunteers. The mortgage, taxes, insurance and homeowners association fees will not exceed 30% of the families' income.

Minda Vandomelen has lived in her West Tuality Habitat for Humanity home for several years.

"I'm a single mom of three children, so getting a home on my own would have been way too expensive for me," said Vandomelen.

This project costs around $3.2 million and is funded in part by the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department. The homes will range from two bedroom single story homes to four and five bedroom townhomes.

Executive Director of West Tuality Habitat for Humanity Virginia Ohler said more affordable housing is needed in the rural communities.

"If we could build 80 homes, we would be able to find families for them, we are always looking for innovative ways to build more and serve more," Ohler said.

Vandomelen said her life has changed since she got in her home, she never imagined she'd be a homeowner.

"It's amazing, each holiday was amazing," said Vandomelen. "We have our own Christmas tree, we have trick or treaters...it's just amazing, it's an awesome journey."