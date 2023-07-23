'Not confined by what society tells us to do': Annual fire camp aims to recruit more women firefighters

It's a fire camp for females and it's become a tradition, to show teens and young women the ropes of what professional firefighters do.

SHERWOOD, Ore. — Nearly 50 teenaged and young women took part in a three-day camp at the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue training center in Sherwood for the Portland Metro Fire Camp.

Gathered around an old, wrecked car, a group of camp cadets aged 16 to 22 learned the finer points of cutting and dismantling, including operating the "jaws of life" tool emergency crews use to get injured people out of vehicles.

The cadets and firefighter instructors are all female, participating in the 15th year of the Portland Metro Fire Camp.

“We cram a lot into three days and they're usually pretty hot, tired and exhausted by the end of it,” said Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Lieutenant Emily Van Meter. Van Meter, an instructor at the camp, said the lessons are many, with an ultimate goal, “To show them that they can do whatever they want, that we are not confined by what society tells us to do, and to give them the ability to see themselves in our position.”

The camp is put on by TVF&R in partnership with Portland Fire & Rescue. And it's not easy.

“It's hard work. It's hard work. Just like it wasn't a shock, but it was like this is the real deal,’ said Meghan McKenna with a laugh.

In fact, it is hard work but fun and rewarding, added the teenager from Oregon City, who is seriously interested in this as a career.

“I just think this camp is a great opportunity for kids my age to come out and see what it's like to be a woman in the fire service and get your hands on with all the equipment and the training that we get to do,” said McKenna.

What we saw during our visit was just a fraction of training, so there's something here for everyone.

My favorite was the fire hoses, I just feel like they’re such a staple of firefighting, and it was so cool to be able to be in control of one and learn how to use it properly,” said camp cadet Quinn D’Elia of Sherwood.

Altogether, this builds knowledge, skills and confidence.

And you can see it in the high fives and camaraderie that grows as camp goes on, showing the power of this type of togetherness.