PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal officers in riot gear moved into the protest siege of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Southwest Portland at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

"At approximately 5:30 a.m. today, federal law enforcement officers initiated a law enforcement action to reopen the federal facility at 4310 SW Macadam Avenue in Portland," Federal Protective Service spokesman Robert Sperling said in a prepared statement.

Officers were clearing the entrance to the building but taking no action against a large number of protesters who have set up a camp along the building.

PHOTOS: Federal police clear ICE facility in Portland

PHOTOS: Federal police clear ICE facility in Portland Federal police moved in to clear the ICE facility in Portland, Ore., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. (Photo: Christine Pitawanich, KGW) 01 / 07 Federal police moved in to clear the ICE facility in Portland, Ore., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. (Photo: Christine Pitawanich, KGW) 01 / 07

It's unclear what happened to people who were camped by the entrance. Several appeared to be taken into custody early on in the police action.

Truckloads of tents, boards, even a couch, were hauled away from the entrance.

The Occupy ICE PDX protest is in its second week. Thursday is the ninth day the Portland ICE office has been closed because of the protests.

TriMet announced that there will be no service at stops on Southwest Moody, River Parkway, Macadam and Boundary during this incident.

The ice building enforcement is underway, this is as we walked up they were arresting someone connected to this vehicle trying to enter Macadam. @KGWNews @KGWSunrise pic.twitter.com/sKcgdwGly3 — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) June 28, 2018

Federal officers at ICE building in Southwest Portland. Clearing way for business to resume here. Area that is not federal property and not in way of people coming and going from building appear to be left alone. A few officers are on the roof. @KGWNews @KGWSunrise pic.twitter.com/B6uQ0XgWoi — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) June 28, 2018

Macadam is blocked a few blocks from the ICE building. Enforcement against protesters underway. Avoid the area. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/Q4YoMQ8mVG — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) June 28, 2018

© 2018 KGW