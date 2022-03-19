The procession of a SWAT truck, 6 squad cars and members of Deputy Dom Calata’s family escorted the fallen deputy from the hospital to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

TACOMA, Wash. — The body of Pierce County deputy Dominique Calata was escorted from St. Joseph Medical Center to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office Saturday afternoon.

A SWAT truck, six squad cars from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and members of Calata’s family were part of the procession.

Law enforcement, nurses, doctors, military members and members of the public came out to pay their respects.

Deputy Dominique Calata, 35, served with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department for six-and-a-half years and was assigned to the patrol division of the Edgewood Police Department. He was married and had a 4-year-old child.

He was also a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the National Guard for the past seven years.

Calata was shot and “gravely injured” during a SWAT operation in Spanaway on March 15.

The South Sound Gang Task Force was serving a warrant for second-degree assault on 40-year-old Jeremy Dayton. The task force had asked for help from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department's SWAT team due to Dayton's prior felony convictions, according to Wendy Haddow, a spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department, which is assisting with the investigation.

Procession for fallen Pierce County Deputy Dom Calata 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

During the incident, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and law enforcement, Haddow said. Calata and Sergeant Rich Scaniffe were shot. Dayton was killed at the scene.

Calata died from his injuries on March 16. Scaniffe underwent surgery at St. Joseph Medical Center and was released on Friday.

“Everything that I have to say about them is all great things. These are two guys that are just upstanding guys, they're fun to be around,” Pierce County Sheriff Sergeant Darren Moss said Wednesday. “That's what makes it tough because we all care about each other.”

A procession for Calata was held off for a few days after his death because he had chosen to donate his organs.

A celebration of life will be held for Deputy Calata on Friday, March 25 at 1 p.m. at the Church for all Nations located at 111 112th St. E in Tacoma. The service will be open to the public. More details will be announced at a later time.