Exotic dancers at a Portland strip club become second club nationally to unionize

Dancers at Magic Tavern have been on strike since this spring, citing unsafe working conditions. Last week they voted to unionize.

PORTLAND, Oregon — For years, exotic dance clubs have been prevalent all across Portland. Now workers at one club have gone on strike and decided to unionize. Dancers said their biggest concern at Magic Tavern is safety conditions.

"We didn't have proper security to walk us out at the end of the night," Bishop, an exotic dancer at Magic Tavern said.

A few months ago, Bishop and other dancers at Magic Tavern decided to go on strike and picket outside the club. Bishop said whenever a dancer complained about safety conditions, they were fired.

"There was a, like a gas leak or a gas smell near the kitchen,” Bishop said. “The flooring was uneven. There wasn't really any security. The person who was doing security was also bartending and working in the kitchen."

She said the pole had also not been installed properly.

Last spring, the dancers went on strike. Then last week, they unionized, becoming just the second exotic dance club to do so. A club in Hollywood called Star Garden Topless Dive Bar was the first.

"It's constant unsafe work conditions,” Bishop said. “And we felt that as sex workers, strippers, that we deserve safe working conditions just like anybody else."

Ownership of the club argues that the dancers are independent contractors, and don’t have a contract. In an Instagram story post, ownership said independent contractors are free to work wherever they want. They also warned that any further action hindering the business would be viewed as harassment. They declined an interview request.

A spokesperson for Actor’s Equity Association, which is helping the dancers unionize, disagrees. They said in a statement that the dancers were not independent contractors because they don’t have the ability to dictate their shifts, rates or clients.

Actor’s Equity Association claimed it doesn’t matter that the dancers were paid on commission, by their clientele.

"Since we're unionized now our next step is to negotiate with the owner,” Bishop said. “And we're just waiting for him to come to the table and negotiate with us."