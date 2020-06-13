The End White Silence - White People for Black Lives rally will provide actionable next steps for people who want to support the black community but don't know how.

SALEM, Oregon — Protests around Oregon and the rest of the country continue two weeks after the death of George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Organizers of an event in Salem this weekend are calling for an end to white silence.

The killing of an unarmed black man by police shocked many around the world but not many in the black community.

"George Floyd is just like this raindrop that created this Tsunami; as a black person you know that that’s not the first time this is happened," said activist Oni Marchbanks.

As massive protests against police brutality and systemic racism continue nationwide, Marchbanks and Pastor Heather Carmichael are lending their voices to keep the dialogue going.

"We need to make real change happen out of this, this can’t be for nothing, we can’t go back to normal," said Carmichael.

Both women will bring their message to the Oregon State Capitol Saturday for an event called End White Silence—White People for Black Lives.

Brandy Woods, Ari Woods and Julianne Jackson organized the event, which will include workshops for people to attend.

"It is time for allies, specifically white people, to step up, ” said Brandy Woods.

Organizers hope white people who want to support the black community but don't know how show up to learn at the event.

"A platform for black leaders to give direction and for white folks similar to us to feel safe in asking the questions and being humble and being teachable," explained Ari Woods.

Carmichael calls the event an educational rally.

"If we can help educate people, help them understand what lacks in our system, what’s lacking in policing, what’s lacking in our education, what’s lacking in our city councils and our local government," said Carmichael. "If we can help people understand that then I think change can happen it can be lasting."

Marchbanks believes lasting change requires every voice.

"It’s going to take all of us as a community and as people to connect together to dismantle the system of racism."

"Something's got to change and us just re-posting things that happened on Facebook isn’t going to do it," said Woods.