Their love story was interrupted by dozens of sickly bunnies.

EDMONDS, Wash. — Jenna Nand has always had a love for rabbits. In fact, she takes care of four rescues of her own.

"I had rabbits when I was a kid. They've always been my favorite animal, my favorite pet," Jenna, an Edmonds City Councilmember, said.

That's why she was mortified at what she saw during a recent camping trip in Skagit County.

"We pulled onto the property and could see a bunch of little ears popping up," Jenna said.

Jenna and her boyfriend Robert found 33 underweight and dehydrated rabbits. Some of them were just 6 weeks old. They were living under a shed, on top of one another, in an overcrowded 2-by-8-foot wire pen.

"They were all competing for food like the Hunger Games," Jenna said.

The owners told Jenna the rabbits were being bred for meat. Hearing that, Jenna dug into her pocket and pulled out every dollar she had.

"They had originally told me they wanted $20 for each rabbit. I told them I had $223. That's all the cash I had on me. So, they gave me all the rabbits."

Jenna and Robert found some cardboard boxes and drove the animals to the Bunanza Rabbit Rescue Ranch in Whatcom County where they're all being cared for.

But there was one more matter of business to take care of.

"It almost didn't happen. The odds were stacked against me," said Robert.

The whole purpose for the camping trip was for Robert to propose to Jenna. The rabbit rescue threw a wrench in the works.

"I was on edge the whole weekend," Robert said.

After making sure all of the rabbits were taken care of, Robert seized his moment.

"Once I was sure we weren't going to leave any bunny behind, I went ahead and asked her to marry me," he said. "It ended up being a very special weekend. Fate was really on our side."

Jenna and Robert plan to have a rabbit-themed wedding, next year.

For now, though, they're most concerned with making sure all of the rabbits are spayed, neutered, vaccinated and fed. It's an expensive undertaking. The rescue organization estimates it costs about $300 per rabbit.

Jenna is now trying to raise $10,000 to see the project through so the rabbits can eventually be adopted.

"They're such great animals," she said. "They're just like dogs or cats. Very smart and very loving."

Lucky rabbits, a loving couple, and a last minute proposal -- all rescued.

"What a great way to bless our union by rescuing these 33 innocent rabbits and having this story to hopefully tell our family and tell our children," Jenna said.