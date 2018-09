PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman crashed a vehicle into a building in Southwest Portland on Wednesday morning.

No one was seriously hurt, but the vehicle went through a building at 1853 SW Jefferson St. and fell 10-15 feet to a lower floor, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

The woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters said the vehicle rolled through the wall, and tweeted a reminder for drivers to set parking brakes while on a hill.

PF&R is on the scene of an accident in Goose Hollow in which a car rolled through a brick wall. Always set your parking brake when parked on a hill. pic.twitter.com/fVeCvcF3dX — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) September 19, 2018

© 2018 KGW