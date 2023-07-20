Here's the difference between Portland's 211, 311 and the non-emergency line

Looking to report a campsite or a stolen car? Need help paying a utility bill? Spot a pothole on the road? Here's which number to call when.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland has multiple community service lines that can help people in different situations: reporting a stolen car, finding a cooling center, reporting a broken street light and more.

The lines are 211, 311 and the non-emergency number. Here's how you can know the difference between them, and which number to call with what type of questions.

211

What it helps with: social services questions

Let's say you need help with finding a new job, locating a food bank or you need help paying a utility bill. The 211 number is what you want to call. It has information on more than 7,000 nonprofit, government and faith-based health and social services in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Calls are answered in over 150 languages.

How to reach:

Dial 2-1-1

Search for resources on 211info.org

Text your zip code to 898211

Email help@211info.org

311

When to call: To report a campsite, a stolen bike, a noise complaint, pothole or debris in the road or trash overflowing in a public place. 311 is your local government services in Portland and Multnomah County.

Call takers can either take down your information and put it in their system or direct you to the right department. They receive anywhere between 1,000 to 1,200 calls a day.

As of July 1, 311 has expanded to taking calls 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

One of the main reasons for the 311 program is to take some of the load off of 911 dispatchers who answer nearly 1 million calls a year, both 911 and non-emergency calls.

"Many of the calls they're getting are not actually emergency calls,” said Rolando Valasquez, 311 program customer service rep. “There is no need for people to call 911 when they can be calling 311 and be getting the same help that they're looking for.”

The 311 program has a total of 23 call takers. 11 of them are bilingual and speak Spanish, Japanese, Romanian and Tagalog.

But if you need help outside of those languages, 311 can help connect you with an interpreter.

"For any language that we don't have within our bilingual staff, we do use an interpretation services called 'language line' that covers more than 50 languages,” said Velasquez. “So there's no need worry if you speak any language other than English."

How to reach:

Dial 3-1-1

Email 311@portlandoregon.gov

In-person at the Portland Building’s Customer Service Desk at 1120 Southwest Fifth Avenue.

Non-emergency line

Phone number: 503-823-3333

When to call: Situations that don't have an immediate threat to life or property. If there's an immediate threat,, call 911.

Examples of when to call non-emergency:

Your vehicle was stolen.

An assault occurred and the suspect is no longer at the scene.

You are involved or witnessed a hit and run.

Report a missing person.

A community member is harassing you.

To report a crime that happened, and the suspect is known.

In some cases, the call taker will dispatch emergency services if they believe it's necessary.