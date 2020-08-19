Oregon delegate embraces virtual convention

Travis Nelson will miss the energy of a traditional convention, but he is excited to be a part of the virtual convention.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Speeches from the likes of Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton highlighted night two of the Democratic National Convention. It was done virtually, of course. Just like the delegates' roll call vote that ended in Joe Biden's selection as the party's presidential nominee.

"As co-chairs we're doing the roll call," said Travis Nelson. "We recorded that a couple days ago."

Nelson is one of Oregon's more than 70 delegates. Like his cohorts across the country, Nelson cast his vote from his home state. It is not the least traditional, but it is necessary.

"It wouldn't be safe to travel to Milwaukee," he said. "Doing it from home this way was the best possible alternative."

That is not to say Nelson will not miss the in-person convention. Nelson was a delegate at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. He says he will miss the energy in the room and meeting people.

"In 2016 I almost knocked John Lewis over," he said. "I was coming out of the bathroom and trying to get back to my seat and he was walking by the bathroom as I was leaving. One of his staffers stopped me a foot shy of knocking John Lewis over."

Nelson will miss chance encounters like that one, but he understands and appreciates the virtual format. He is not taking his duties as a delegate lightly.