PORTLAND, Ore — Unfinished construction work will delay the opening of Beverly Cleary School in Northeast Portland by a day.

The news was sent to parents via a letter from Principal John Ferraro.

Construction work on the school, while nearing completion, has not left enough time to properly clean up the school before opening day, he wrote.

Students in first through eighth grades will start, Tuesday Aug. 28. Child care will be provided for parents for what would have been the first day, he said.

