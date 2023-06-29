Portland firefighters respond to fire at Albertsons in Cully neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire broke out Thursday evening at the Albertsons in Northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.
Portland firefighters responded to the fire at around 5 p.m. Thursday, reporting smoke at the Albertsons located at the intersection of Northeast Cully Boulevard and Prescott Street.
Fire officials confirmed that the flames didn't reach the inside of the store, and said the fire was located on the roof of the building.
The reason for the fire is unknown. Portland Fire quickly reported that the fire was "under control."
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
