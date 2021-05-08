Coast Guard: 6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash

Holland America Line says the five passengers on the flight were from the company's cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam, which departed from Seattle on July 31.

JUNEAU, Alaska — The U.S. Coast Guard says a sightseeing plane crashed Thursday in southeast Alaska, killing all six people on board, including five who were there on a Holland America Line cruise from Seattle.

The Coast Guard says the plane’s emergency alert beacon was activated around 11:20 a.m. in the area of Misty Fjords National Monument, near Ketchikan.

A helicopter company reported seeing wreckage on a ridgeline in the search area, and Coast Guard crew members found the wreckage around 2:40 p.m.

One pilot and five passengers were aboard the aircraft. The Coast Guard says there were no survivors.

The aircraft involved is a float plane owned by Southeast Aviation LLC, a company that provides flightseeing tours as well as air charter services to other Southeast Alaska communities, according to its website.

Holland America Line says the five passengers on the flight were from the company's cruise ship Nieuw Amsterdam, which departed from Seattle on July 31 and stopped in Ketchikan on Thursday.

Holland America Line said counseling services have been made available to guests and crew who would like extra support during this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims and with our guests and team members who are affected by this tragedy," the company said in a statement.