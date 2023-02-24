Clark County deputy loses leg following weather-related crash in snowy Skamania County

Deputy Drew Kennison was driving back to Clark County from SWAT training when the accident happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Brian Kessel, chief enforcement deputy with the Clark County Sheriff's Office, cannot wrap his mind around the crash that badly hurt his colleague.

"Half a second later, half a second sooner, we don't have the same outcome one way or another and that's scary," Kessel said.

It all unfolded late Wednesday morning near the corner of Washougal River Road and Salmon Falls Road in Skamania County.

Deputy Drew Kennison was driving back to Clark County from SWAT training when a huge tree limb snapped under the weight of the snow and came crashing down on his vehicle. Kennison veered off the road and into another tree.

Fortunately, other deputies and police officers happened to be caravanning back to Clark County as well, and they provided first aid to Deputy Kennison while a public works crew removed the tree limb. All of this happened before EMTs arrived at the scene.

"I had the opportunity to talk to one of our commanders who spoke to someone who was part of the EMT team that responded and they couldn't speak highly enough of Drew and his strength," Kessel said. "They referred to him as the strongest person they've seen in the field. Being able to fight through and keeping his composure and staying calm through that."

Deputy Kennison, a husband and father to three, was rushed to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for an hours-long emergency surgery. The deputy was then transferred to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland. Doctors there made the tough call to amputate Deputy Kennison's left leg just above the knee.

"It's a long process," Kessel said. "I think there are a lot of emotions going there. There's the hope and determination. He wants to get back. He wants to get back to do the things he was doing, the things he was training to do when the accident happened. He's got a lot of drive."

In his 14 years with the sheriff's office, Deputy Kennison has worked with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, the Tactical Detective Unit and most recently with Southwest Washington Regional SWAT.

"He's a person who, as a deputy, holds himself to a high standard, has a tremendous work ethic and holds those around him to the same levels," Kessel said. "It's going to be a huge short-term loss for us until we get him back here on the street for sure."

Deputy Kennison and his family will have a lot of expenses once he is released from the hospital. The Clark County Deputy Sheriff's Guild is fundraising to help with those expenses. You can donate by clicking here.