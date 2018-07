COLTON, Ore. — Two people have died and two are hurt after a crash on Highway 211, near Colton, on Sunday morning, police said.

The injured people have been taken to local hospitals.

The highway is shut down from Wall Street to Dhooge Road, according to the Colton Rural Fire Protection District. Police say there is a detour, but drivers should expect delays for several hours.

This is a developing story.

