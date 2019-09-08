BORING, Ore. — A man intentionally drove his van into the Clackamas River on Thursday night with his wife in the vehicle as a passenger, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at Barton Park in Boring. The wife made it back to shore with minor injuries, deputies said.

The suspect made his way to the middle of the river, was uncooperative and floated downstream, the sheriff’s office said. He still has not been located.

No details about what led up the crash were released.

A man intentionally drove his van into the Clackamas River, deputies say

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office