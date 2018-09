MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Authorities said multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukie on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Southeast Linwood Avenue, between Monroe Street and King Road, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, or how many people were hurt.

Linwood Avenue will be closed between Monroe Street and King Road for several hours. The Clackamas County crash is investigating.

© 2018 KGW