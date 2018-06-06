PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland City Council on Wednesday approved a plan for managing and developing the growing Central City area.

The plan, called Central City 2035, includes a commitment to developing a six-mile linear park known as the Green Loop. An exact route for the car-free loop has not been finalized, but designers say it will give people an easy way to be more active, safely travel through the city and connect with neighbors.

A fundraising plan to pay for the Green Loop has not been completed. Mayor Ted Wheeler has said the park will stimulate public and private investments, and increase property values around the Central City.

Central City 2035 will also ensure a healthy Willamette River and greater protection for the riverbanks, according to the office of planning and sustainability. Developing the Central Eastside is also a priority.

Portland's Central City includes 10 districts: Goose Hollow, West End, Pearl, Old Town/Chinatown, Downtown, South Downtown/University, South Waterfront, Central Eastside, Lloyd and Lower Albina.

City planners say the Central City will be home to 95,000 people and 174,000 jobs by the year 2035.

