PORTLAND, Ore. — Now that Christmas is over, we know the drill. The once sparkling centerpiece of your indoor winter wonderland is now dropping its needles everywhere and beginning to droop.

There are a few ways you can dispose of your tree in Portland.

Oregon Metro trash pick up

Oregon Metro will pick up your tree. If you have a small tree, cut it up and put it in your compost pin. For a small fee, trees under 6 feet can be placed at the curb. If your tree is bigger than 6 feet, chop it in half.

Make sure that you take all the ornaments and lights off of your tree because those are not recyclable.

Boy and Girl Scout Troops

Give your local Boy and Girl Scout Troops a call. A lot of the organization's groups collect trees and wreaths as a fundraising effort.

Troop 419 in Tigard is beginning its curbside pickup on Dec. 29. You can make a reservation and pay online here.

Troop 230 will be taking Christmas trees dropped off at 4101 Kruse Way, Lake Oswego, Oregon in the Yakima parking lot. Collection begins Saturday, Jan. 4, and continues through Sunday, Jan. 5, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It is $10 per tree and $8 per wreath.

Girl Scout Troop will also be accepting Christmas tree drop-offs. Same dates and times as Troop 230, however, they will be in the upper parking lot of George Rogers Park, located at 611 State St. in Lake Oswego

You can find a drop off center by entering your address at the ‘Find a recycler’ page on Oregon Metro’s website.

Sunnyside Environmental School

You can bring your tree to Sunnyside Saturday, Jan. 4, and Sunday, Jan. 5, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All donations will go to the school's Go FUND, which helps students participate in overnight field trips if they cannot afford it. The school is located at 3421 SW Salmon Street in Portland. The minimum donation is $5.

You can schedule a tree pickup through Sunnyside. Fill out the form located here by Saturday, Dec. 28. The requested donation is $10. However, the pickup area is from NE/SE 20th to NE/SE 60th avenues and from NE Glisan south to SE Powell Boulevard.

Turn your tree into a home for Salmon

Christmas for Coho is accepting trees on Jan. 4 and 11 for $10 a tree. You can bring your tree to Northwest Fly Fishing Outfitters, located at 10910 NE Halsey St., or to the Old Fire Station next to Royal Treatment Fly Fishing, located at 6000 Failing St. in West Linn.