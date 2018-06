PORTLAND, Ore. -- A child stuck in a chimney of a North Portland home early Friday morning was freed by Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau crews.

They dismantled part of the chimney to free the child, said Capt. Louisa Jones.

The child was evaluated for medical needs. A condition was not available.

It's not clear if he lives at the home in the 4700 block of North Mississippi Street, she said. Nor is it clear why he ended up in the chimney in the first place.



