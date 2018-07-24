THE DALLES, Ore. – A brush fire broke out near Interstate 84 in The Dalles on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was in the area of milepost 80, on the west side The Dalles.

I-84 westbound has been down to one lane at times, according to dispatch. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office advises drivers to be cautious in the area. Check latest traffic updates on TripCheck

Nearby Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum was evacuated and is closed for the day. The museum said all their birds were safe.

The sheriff’s office said no evacuation orders have been issued.

Last week, the Substation Fire burned nearly 80,000 acres and killed one person southeast of The Dalles.

© 2018 KGW