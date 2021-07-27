Cape Kiwanda arch collapse a reminder of dangerous landscape

The state Parks and Recreation department said the collapse was due to natural causes, and visitors should stay off cliff edges and away from cliff bases.

PACIFIC CITY, Ore — The collapse of a sandstone arch at Cape Kiwanda is a reminder of the potential dangers of the fragile landscape.

Based on photos shared with KGW, the collapse happened sometime July 24 or 25. Nobody was injured.

Chris Havel, a spokesperson for Oregon Parks and Recreation, said based on information they have, the collapse was due to natural causes. Havel said the sandstone at Cape Kiwanda is very fragile and crumbles naturally "pretty regularly."

"Sandstone is an especially weak rock and it erodes constantly. Small and large pieces fall off regularly but unpredictably," said Havel.

Signs posted around the state natural area remind visitors not to stand on cliff edges or near cliff bases. The State Parks website includes a blunt warning: "Beyond the fence, the cliff edge can — and will — crumble without warning. It's dangerous, and people have died after climbing over the safety fences. Don’t do it."

Havel said it appears the arch that collapsed was along the beach on the north side of the park, which is accessible at low tide without crossing a fence.

The area offers spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and Oregon Coast, but Cape Kiwanda has historically been a dangerous spot on the coast. Between 2014 and 2016, six people died after falling from the cliffs or being swept into the ocean, most of them teenagers. There have been no fatal accidents reported since 2016.

This year, new fencing was installed that allows visitors to venture farther onto the cape into areas that were previously off-limits. The old fence kept visitors off the large sandstone bluff, but people frequently ignored posted safety warnings and climbed over the fence. A state task force recommended extending the fenced area in 2016, suggesting visitors were less likely to completely ignore warning signs if they had safe access to better views.