Officials investigating bomb threat at St. Paul High School

ST PAUL, Oregon — At around 10:15 a.m. the Marion County Sheriff's Office was notified of a bomb threat that had been received at St. Paul High School.



There are deputies on site. Students have been evacuated as a safety precaution. No device had been located as of 11:35 a.m., but the investigation is said to be ongoing by officials.



The St. Paul School District is notifying parents of the evacuation of students and more information.



This is an ongoing story and will be updated.