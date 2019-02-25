SISTERS, Ore. — An avalanche two miles west of Santiam Pass has closed Highway 20 in both directions.

The Oregon Department of Transportation does not have an estimate for when the highway will reopen.

Photos: Avalanche closes Hwy 20 west of Santiam Pass summit An avalanche closed Highway 20 west of the Santiam Pass summit.

KGW’s Pat Dooris traveled to the roadblock, near the snow-covered junction with Highway 22, located east of Sweet Home and northwest of Sisters. Some drivers were stuck as the closure elapsed more than 12 hours.

In Lane County, heavy snow closed Interstate 5 between Cottage Grove and Sutherlin on Monday morning.

Highway 58, west of Oakridge, is also shut down after heavy snow brought down power lines and trees.

