MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — Authorities in Hood River County said they’re looking into reports of a possible downed plane on Mount Hood.

The Hood River County Sheriff's Office told KGW’s Mike Benner there was a transponder signal coming from the Eliot Glacier area, on the northeast side of the mountain.

Civil Air Patrol is heading to the mountain to search for the possible plane, according to the sheriff's office.

This story will be updated. Follow KGW’s Mike Benner for the latest updates. Sky 8 is on its way to the mountain.