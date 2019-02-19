PORTLAND, Ore. — If your children are not immunized, they will be sent home from school Wednesday.

School Exclusion Day is Feb. 20. Oregon children will not be allowed to attend classes, Head Start or certified child care if they are not immunized against communicable diseases and do not have an exemption. If school and child-care records are not up to date, the child will be sent home.

A measles outbreak in southwest Washington that has spread to Oregon makes exclusion day that much more important, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

RELATED: Clark County measles outbreak: One new confirmed case brings total to 62

"Immunizations are the most effective way to stop the spread of measles and other communicable diseases that put children and others at risk,” said Stacy de Assis Matthews, school law coordinator in the Oregon Health Authority Public Health Division.

The OHA said letters were mailed to parents on or before Feb. 6 reminding them about the immunizations needed.

The health authority said no one can be turned away from a local health department because of the inability to pay for required vaccines. Also, many pharmacists can immunize children who are 7 and older.

Parents seeking immunizations for their children should contact their health care provider or local health department or call or go to 211info.org.