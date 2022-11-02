Anti-Semitic flyers found in Vancouver neighborhoods

Multiple people reported anti-Semitic flyers filled with hate and conspiracy theories were left on cars and doorsteps in Vancouver this week.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are investigating multiple reports of anti-Semitic flyers filled with hate and conspiracy theories left on cars and doorsteps in Vancouver this week.

The flyers were first reported Wednesday morning, by a resident who lives in the area of Southeast Evergreen Highway and Chelsea Drive. There were also reports of the flyers being left on the doors of some businesses and parked cars in downtown Vancouver. The Anti-Defamation League also received reports about the flyers.

"This group is really out there, and it’s disturbing and offensive and it is very hurtful to people, especially at a time when antisemitism is rising and growing,” said Miri Cypers, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League - Pacific Northwest.

The flyers contained white supremacist language and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories blaming Jewish people for the pandemic. Cypers said this type of hateful message of lies can lead to even worse things, including violence.

Multiple other cities, including Miami, Denver and San Francisco, have reported the exact same fliers.

“This group is a loose group of nationwide individuals who spew very virulent attitudes and beliefs, so, unfortunately it’s a sting and continuation of what we’ve been seeing over the past couple of months,” said Cypers.

The anti-Semitic flyers come a month after a gunman held worshippers hostage at a synagogue in Texas.

"It's absolutely disgusting. This has no place in our community," Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle wrote.

“I think we all have a responsibility to call out this kind of hate," said Cypers. She hopes hopes communities will stand against the anti-Semitic propaganda.